Calvin Harris teams up with Tom Grennan for summer hit ‘By Your Side’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 22

After taking some time to focus on his alias Love Regenerator, Calvin Harris is back and just in time for the summer with his latest release with Tom Grennan, ‘By Your Side’.

Calvin Harris needs no introduction, of course. One of the most influential artists in the electronic scene, he has been at the forefront of the industry for years upon years. Always setting trends, not following them, he has proven how much of a multi-faceted producer he can be. For this latest hit, he has teamed up with British musician Tom Grennan. Grennan is a singer/songwriter who’s work is based in the regions of indie pop and alt rock. He first found fame as the featured vocalist for Chase & Status track ‘All Goes Wrong’ which was chosen as the Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1, and ever since then he has gone from strength to strength. Also collaborating with artists such as Ella Henderson and Bugzy Malone, he now adds Harris to that list which is something that has been extremely exciting for him as he explains:

“I’ve been trying to keep this a secret for a minute now, the big man Calvin Harris asked me if I wanted to jump on a tune and honestly, I can’t believe it.”

‘By Your Side’ in a nutshell is the most essential summer anthem for 2021. Within it, we can hear that the two influential artists have inspired each other deeply, bouncing off each other to create a fusion of their two unique sounds. Grennan’s influence is heard and not just through the vocals either but also through the fun, upbeat guitars that can be found throughout. As always, Harris is on top form with upbeat productions and synths that beg to be danced along to.

Certainly a track that will be heard on all the radio stations all summer long, this is ‘By Your Side’ by Calvin Harris and Tom Grennan and it’s available for streaming here and below on Spotify.



Image credit: press