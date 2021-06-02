Coachella is officially returning to Indio Valley in April 2022

By Samantha Reis 31

Music lovers, festival goers, ravers and influencers, put your hands up in the air because Coachella‘s return is finally confirmed. Goldenvoice, the festival promoter, has officially set the dates for the highly awaited return of Coachella for April 2022. After numerous cancellations, it is hard to believe that the iconic event will actually return. In less than a year Coachella has been postponed more than three times due to the fluctuating pandemic situation the world is still experiencing. Due to COVID-19, the festival saw its 2020 edition cancelled and all possible opportunities to take place in 2021 being scuttled as well. This endured two-year hiatus marks the second absence of the festival, which had only happened before in 2000.

See you in the desert 🌵 Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. Register now to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT.https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/0PzCZYrbB6 — Coachella (@coachella) June 1, 2021



Next year, the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival will return to Indio Valley for two weekends of colour, fashion and music, as usual. The first weekend is scheduled for April 15 to 17, and the second weekend will follow straight after on April 22 to 24.

Although the dates of the festival’s return have already been officially confirmed, no information on the line-up has been released yet. Headliners such as Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott were confirmed for the 2020 event. Other than tickets, we don’t know how much more of the 2020 edition will be retrieved for 2022 Coachella’s long-awaited return.

If you’re already picking out your best boho sexy chic outfits and don’t want to miss the calling, register now to access Coachella’s advanced ticket sale here. The tickets go on sale this Friday, June 4, at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT. All you can do is stay tuned for further developments and hope that your favourite acts make it.

Image credit: Christopher Polk