Coachella tickets officially sold out for its 2022 edition

By Ryan Ford 26

The world renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has already sold out ahead of its scheduled dates of April 15-17 & April 22-24 next year.

The event based in Palm Springs, California, brings together an eclectic mix of the worlds most esteemed recording artists, who dazzle over 250,000 fans with exclusive performances and shows across two incredible weekends. That said, its no surprise as to why the tickets for the 2022 event sold out within hours of their release, even in the absence of an official lineup. Headliners such as Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott were proposed headliners for the postponed 2020 event, so it will be interesting to see if these will be carried over and if anyone else is added or exchanged.

If you were one of those unlucky to have missed out on tickets then you can actually try your hand at joining the waiting list to try and pick yourself up a few; you can do so via the Coachella website. There you can also find assistance in swapping weekend tickets if you wish to attend the alternative weekend to the one you had originally booked (e.g. Weekend 1 for Weekend 2).

For now though, we can’t believe Coachella 2022 is already sold out and we can’t wait to see what the organisers have in store for us in around 300 days from now!

Image Credit: Ticket Arena