Croatia set to completely open up, allowing visitors from July 1 with no restrictions

By Ellie Mullins 27

As one of the most popular tourist summer destinations in the world, Croatia is a beloved travel spot for many and exciting news has just come in that it is set to be the hottest summer destination once again this year thanks to the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions on July 1, when the EU completely opens again.

Just in time to save the Croatia summer season, the beautiful country will be welcoming visitors on July 1 as long as they are fully vaccinated with proof, have recovered from the virus or provide a negative test result. This also means that events will have no restrictions for those who are in possession of an EU digital Covid certificate, which is great news not only for people wanting to party again but the events sector in Croatia. About this amazing news, Minister of Tourism Nikola Brnjac says:

“It is our duty to provide all the prerequisites for a safe and comfortable trip, as well as predictable vacation planning. In that sense, Croatia is among the first, if not the first, European destination that already applies broader criteria for tourist visits, the same ones that should soon be applied at the EU.”

This also comes hand-in-hand with the news that covid cases in the country have dropped a lot. With only 54 new cases today and less than 600 active cases throughout the entire country, the vaccination programme is also running smoothly with 35% of the population vaccinated with the first dose, and a prediction from health authorities stating that they are on course to have 50% of the population vaccinated by mid-summer.

Croatia is on the green list for countries including Germany, Austria and more with the rest being yellow, so it’s safe to plan awaited trips to the tropical party destination very soon. With endless clubs to enjoy there, Croatia will once again see an influx of tourism from July 1. What are you waiting for? It’s time to pack your bags and plan your trip!

Image Credit: direct-croatia.com