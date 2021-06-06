A book about Daft Punk album ‘Discovery’ is coming this September

By Ellie Mullins 99

Although Daft Punk have now spilt up and ended their journey, it doesn’t mean we can’t have new content of the legendary duo. From vinyl reissues of some of the most beloved albums to fan tributes and more, we now have even more content coming this September in the form of a book.

‘Daft Punk’s Discovery: The Future Unfurled’ is written by Ben Cardew, a music journalist and author, and will feature plenty of exclusive ‘Discovery’ content. Within, readers will find more than 25 interviews and unreleased interview material with Daft Punk themselves, and it will also go into detail about the album itself and what made it so iconic. Taking us on a trip down memory lane, the author is passionate about the album as he states in a piece for DJ Mag:

‘As for ‘Discovery’, well, I’m currently writing a book on the album (due out this summer on Velocity Press)… That’s how much I love ‘Discovery’, a record that was responsible for (at the very least) introducing soft rock to dance music, popularising Autotune, bringing robotic voices to Kanye West and dragging dance music away from minimalism, in favour of a furious, glowing digital maximalism. I think it would be fair to call it one of — arguably the — most important albums of the past two decades.’

The book had been written and ready for some time, but due to the split he had to re-write and adjust the book. The new release date is this September, but if you pre-order it here right now, you will not only get it a month earlier in August but will also have your name printed in the book.

Main image credit: Nabil