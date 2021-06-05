David Guetta & MORTEN release dark, energetic collaboration ‘Impossible’ with John Martin: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 84

Continuing down the future rave path in which they pathed the way for, legendary duo David Guetta and MORTEN have given us their latest offering ‘Impossible’ and this time it features electronic music’s golden vocalist John Martin. ‘Impossible’ is formerly an ID that had been floating around the electronic scene, with the artists teasing it in their virtual sets over the past year. David Guetta had previously played this track out during his Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 set on New Year’s Eve without the added touch of John Martin’s instantly recognisable voice and now it is finally here with Martin’s touch.

David Guetta and MORTEN have become one of the most popular powerhouse duos thanks to their revolutionary future rave sound which has shook up the electronic world in a massive way. Bringing something new to the scene, it also allowed fans to see a new side to Guetta’s producing abilities away from the commercial radio hits. Also influential in the electronic scene is John Martin. One of the most in-demand vocalists around, he has given his voice to some of the most beloved electronic tracks including ‘Save the World’ and ‘Don’t You Worry Child’ by Swedish House Mafia, ‘Reload’ by Sebastian Ingrosso and Tommy Trash and ‘Higher Ground’ by Martin Garrix. Now, he can add ‘Impossible’ to that list.

‘Impossible’ is a pure, club ready body of work. Drawing inspiration from techno, it is sleek and energetic. Earth shattering, David Guetta and MORTEN have outdone themselves, and have also shown Martin’s vocals in a new light straying away from the euphoric progressive sound that his vocals usually stick to.

“I’m not excited, but obsessed, with this new sound that MORTEN and myself have created together in the form of ‘‘Future Rave’’. ‘Impossible’ may be our biggest and most loved sound yet, something that is influenced by techno and a little bit dark, but at the same time has a huge sonic. It’s great to be back on Tiësto’s Musical Freedom with ‘Impossible’ and working with John Martin on vocals this time around. Can’t wait to play this live in front of you all soon and see your reactions.” – David Guetta

‘Impossible’ has crash landed to all streaming services, and you can listen to it below.

Image credit: Morten (via Instagram