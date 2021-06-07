Don Diablo addresses United Nations alongside Pope Francis and other world leaders: Watch

By Nicole Pepe 8

On June 4, Don Diablo addressed the United Nations alongside His Holiness, Pope Francis.

In an effort to bring awareness to climate change, Don Diablo, Hexagon founder and international superstar, was alongside Pope Francis and dozens of world leaders such as Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merklein, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, and many more as part of the United Nations’ World Environment Day. The address came in partnership with Justdiggit, an organization whose mission is to regreen Africa by 2030, where Diablo debuted a new single with Rap/Hip-Hop sensation Ty Dolla $ign called “Too Much To Ask”, a song calling on other artists to take action with Diablo’s #STREAMTOGREEN campaign. All profits from the single will be donated to Justdiggit.

In a quote from the UNEP Coordinator of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, Tim Christopherson stated,

“During the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, it will be World Environment Day every day for the next 10 years, by bringing back nature from the peaks of mountains to the depths of the sea. But it also includes the many small actions everyone can take, every day: growing trees, regreening our cities, rewilding our gardens, or cleaning up trash alongside rivers and coasts. Is it too much to ask? By listening to our favorite music, we can get inspired to regreen mother nature with #GenerationRestoration.”

You can find the stream below, where Don Diablo comes in towards the end, and official website here.

Click here to learn more about Justdiggit.

Image Credit: Don Diablo (via Facebook), Pope Francis (via REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo)