Dutch government announces events can return from end of June

By Ellie Mullins 32

Recently announced by the Dutch government today (11 June), they have stated that large-scale events will once again make a comeback earlier than we thought, at the end of this month.

On June 30, one-day festivals and other events for which ticketed admission is required will be allowed to return once again and it is said that this may include 100% capacity as a high possibility too. The events will require all guests to show proof of full vaccination or proof of a recent negative Covid test which can be done at one of the nationwide network of ‘test for entry’ centres. With these rules, no one will have to adhere to social distancing either, with the 1.5 metre distance rule not being in effect. Face masks will also not be essential to wear.

This great news from the Dutch government follows the Fieldlab test events (which included outdoor sports events, a conference and also the widely popular Eurovision Song Contest) where the findings were as followed:

‘The practicals have shown that visitors are prepared to cooperate by having a fast test ahead of the event,’ a spokesman told broadcaster NOS. ‘If the infrastructure for testing is well down and the cabinet supports our conclusions, there is nothing in the way of a fine summer for the events industry.’ (via DutchNews.nl)

The test results showed that events can be organised safely even if the pandemic is still ongoing, if entry to the events is rigorously controlled. Currently, multi-day events and festivals are not part of this plan, but will be looked at soon and will likely be allowed again from July, shedding some positive light on the Dutch summer season. The government had agreed to share this news with the events industry early to give them a substantial amount of time to prepare.

You can keep up to date with the latest news regarding events on our website.

Image credit: Amsterdam Dance Event