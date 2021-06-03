Martin Garrix, Sander van Doorn & DVBBS hit ‘Gold Skies’ turns 7 years old

By Jake Gable 29

“See the smoke when the sun shines, we will forever be faded under gold skies…”

2014 was truly a golden year for dance music, and when Martin Garrix teamed up with Sander van Doorn and DVBBS in early-Summer of the same year, the results were truly sensational. Crafting the anthem ‘Gold Skies’ between them, the trio of producers delivered their A-Game to unveil a hit which has since been safely stored in the great pantheons of EDM hits under ‘iconic’. In a year which gave us ‘Summer’ by Calvin Harris, ‘Gecko (Overdrive)‘ by Oliver Heldens, ‘Bad’ by David Guetta, and ‘Ten Feet Tall‘ by Afrojack, it was ‘Gold Skies’ which became the soundtrack to a scorching festival season of… well, gold skies! The track served as something of a further breakthrough for Martin Garrix, who had enjoyed similar success a year earlier, when his big-room anthem ‘Animals’ roared to global acclaim throughout 2013.

Since then, the STMD RCRDS founder has become a multiple winner of the ‘DJ Mag Top 100‘ award, whilst Sander van Doorn has continued to innovate under his Purple Haze alias. With popular duo DVBBS racking up more than 180 million Spotify streams on their hit ‘Tsunami’, it’s fair to say all three artists have enjoyed stellar success since the ‘Gold Skies’ days, but when recalling the golden age of EDM, this is one that will always live long in the memory. Topped with an emotive vocal, and unforgettable melody, the track is now widely considered to be one of the greatest ever produced in that peak period between 2009-2014, where EDM tracks topped the charts on a weekly basis, and enjoyed a massive breakthrough commercially, featuring on daytime radio, and to more wide-appealing audiences. Now turning 7 years old, you can relive this iconic ‘Gold Skies’ with us below!

Image Credit: World Red Eye