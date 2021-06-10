Eric Prydz is preparing to release his most-wanted ID ‘All Night’: Watch

By Samantha Reis 23

Eric Prydz is back to his Tonja Holma moniker, as he prepares to drop another anthem. The teaser comes from the hands of Prydz, who through a short video on social media has left fans salivating. In the 45-second snippet shared it is possible to identify an unreleased ID previously heard in sets from the charismatic producer. It is ‘All Night’ by Tonja Homa, formally known as ‘Baby All Night’ by Pryda, his other alias. After the resounding success of ‘NOPUS‘, fans are looking forward to another super production from Prydz. Will this be the successor to ‘NOPUS’ and the starting point for the various releases we will see happening in 2021? We don’t know, but Prydz’s caption creates a lot of hype by mentioning ‘Getting things done’.

There are few things more exciting than seeing an ID you love being released. Sometimes the gap of time between dancing to the track and its release is a long one. Eric Prydz fans know this well, we can’t forget the four years wait until the release of progressive cut ‘NOPUS’. However, everything points to the fact that the wait for the release of ‘All Night’ might be coming to an end. There was already some footage on YouTube of Prydz sets where ‘All Night’ was heard, with the earliest ones dating back to 2018. After this short teaser, the videos shared by fans have multiplied.

It seems Eric Prydz has big plans for 2021, and they include his four aliases. For now, we know he has announced four shows over two weekends in New York City and that he intends to bring his iconic HOLOSPHERE show to the US, on-demand.

Check out one of the many fan-shared videos of ‘All Night’ below:



Image credit: Rukes.com