Facebook will continue waiving commission on live streams until 2023

By Lakshay Bhagtani

Ever since Facebook started allowing the sale of tickets to live streams and events in 2020, the social media platform has not been charging any commission on such income, and they were expected to keep that up until August 2021. But in a recent announcement, Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that they have no plans of introducing any commissions until 2023, which arrives as a noble gesture of support towards the live events industry that hasn’t exactly been flooded with revenue since the onset of the covid pandemic. Facebook pages can currently sell tickets to live-streamed events on Facebook Watch as well as other platforms.

“To help more creators make a living on our platforms, we’re going to keep paid online events, fan subscriptions, badges, and other upcoming independent news products free for creators until 2023. And when we do introduce a revenue share, it will be less than the 30% that Apple and others take.” – Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook is also looking to expand its domain by introducing audio rooms to combat the increasing popularity of platforms like Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces. You can check out more information about the first audio room public test conducted by Mark Zuckerberg here.

Image Credts – Eliot Blondet / Sipa / AP