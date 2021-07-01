Search

 

 

The Italian-based producers Giolí and Assia will be venturing across North America this fall for a live show tour.
Events, News

Giolí and Assia announce North American tour for this fall

By
15

The Italian-based producers Giolí and Assia will be venturing across North America this fall for a live show tour. The young rising duo are best known for blending live vocals and various instruments with DJing during their sets. The two found success by posting a monthly series named “#DiesisLive” that features them in different locations performing. The video series has generated over 40 million views on YouTube with their most recent episode posted three days ago.

The tour consists of 15 dates that will begin in Canada. First up is Toronto on November 17th followed by Montreal the next day on November 18th. The duo will then head to the U.S. on November 19th in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Brooklyn on November 20th. They will stop in Washington D.C. on November 23rd and Detroit on November 26th along with Chicago on November 27th. Following will be the two Texas dates in Dallas and Austin on December 1st and 2nd. They stop in Denver on December 4th before going back to Canada to perform in Vancouver on December 6th. The group will finish off with a west coast swing of Seattle on December 7th, Portland on December 8th, San Francisco on December 10th, and lastly Los Angeles on December 11th.

Tickets are on sale now via Giolí and Assia’s website.

This show promises to be unique and entertaining. It will combine elements of music you can’t traditionally get in a club setting. If the tour is coming to a city near you, don’t miss this one-of-a-kind experience.

Giolí and Assia Tour Poster via Press release

Main photo Credit: Jaime Sloane/ J Sloane Creative

Tags: , , , , , ,
0

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]