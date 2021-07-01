Giolí and Assia announce North American tour for this fall

By Creighton Branch 15

The Italian-based producers Giolí and Assia will be venturing across North America this fall for a live show tour. The young rising duo are best known for blending live vocals and various instruments with DJing during their sets. The two found success by posting a monthly series named “#DiesisLive” that features them in different locations performing. The video series has generated over 40 million views on YouTube with their most recent episode posted three days ago.

The tour consists of 15 dates that will begin in Canada. First up is Toronto on November 17th followed by Montreal the next day on November 18th. The duo will then head to the U.S. on November 19th in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Brooklyn on November 20th. They will stop in Washington D.C. on November 23rd and Detroit on November 26th along with Chicago on November 27th. Following will be the two Texas dates in Dallas and Austin on December 1st and 2nd. They stop in Denver on December 4th before going back to Canada to perform in Vancouver on December 6th. The group will finish off with a west coast swing of Seattle on December 7th, Portland on December 8th, San Francisco on December 10th, and lastly Los Angeles on December 11th.

Tickets are on sale now via Giolí and Assia’s website.

This show promises to be unique and entertaining. It will combine elements of music you can’t traditionally get in a club setting. If the tour is coming to a city near you, don’t miss this one-of-a-kind experience.

Main photo Credit: Jaime Sloane/ J Sloane Creative