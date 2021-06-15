Festival-style remix of ‘We Are The People’ teased by Martin Garrix

By Ouranios Savva 34

With the release of ‘We Are The People’ on his birthday, Martin Garrix blessed his fans alike with the official UEFA EURO 2020 anthem. The highly anticipated collaboration with U2 members Bono and The Edge, was the perfect way to kick-start the celebration of football, whilst their virtual performance of the track at the opening ceremony of the tournament was something more than extraordinary.

In light of his recent success, the Dutch sensation has taken to his social media accounts in order to tease a festival-style remix of ‘We Are The People.’ Looking to give this massive hit an upgrade, Garrix posted a 14-second snippet of a more uplifting and euphoric version of the collaborative single to his Instagram, with new additions layered in a bid to further liven up the mix.

With festivals slowly gearing up for a long-awaited return, Garrix is the very first to showcase his excitement, with his post stating; “TIME FOR THE FESTIVAAALS!” With no official release date of the remix, we will be eagerly waiting for yet another banger to be dropped by the EDM superstar. Meaningful to say the least, ‘We Are The People’ has the ability of uniting people worldwide! From football enthusiasts and U2 fanatics, the official UEFA EURO 2020 anthem has already left a lasting impression!

This time round, Garrix will be looking to reach an entirely different audience with the track getting a proper festival remix treatment, whilst at the same time still pass along the message of unity and love as intended too! Festival season is finally around the corner and our guess is that the remix will be released just on time for the eagerly awaited return. You can check out the 14-second snippet of Garrix’s ‘We Are The People’ remix below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Image Credit: Louis van Baar