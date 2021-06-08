Final Avicii album ‘TIM’ turns 2 years old

By Jake Gable

When Tim Bergling (aka Avicii) passed away in April 2018, the world of dance music entered a stage of mourning. The Swede had touched so many people on a global scale through his unrivalled melodies and euphoric live performances, that it was only natural he’d amass a gigantic fanbase en route to stardom. However, one of the key worries many fans felt was realising that they’d never hear new Avicii music again in future. Luckily, on this day in 2019, those fears were squashed when a series of artists, including Vargas & Lagola, Chris Martin, Aloe Blacc, Joe Janiak, and Tim’s long-time friend Carl Falk, came together to put the finishing touches to many unfinished tracks which Avicii had been working on for a long period in his studio(s) in Stockholm, Ibiza, and more.

The end result was ‘TIM’, a 12-track album which proved to be the final Avicii album we’d ever hear, and followed on from his hugely successful 2017 EP, which included ‘Lonely Together’ and fan favourite, ‘Without You‘. With the lead single from the album, ‘SOS’, released in the Spring time of 2019, the full album release was eagerly anticipated and went on to become one of the year’s most universally streamed productions, with ‘Heaven‘ racking up more than 230 million Spotify streams to date, whilst ‘Tough Love‘ has also broken the 100 million Spotify streams barrier. Though he was best known for massive EDM anthems like ‘Levels‘ and ‘Seek Bromance’, one of Tim’s biggest strengths was his ability to showcase a dynamic diversity as a producer, as he looked to experiment with various sub-genres, and instrumental sounds. Never was this more true than with the release of ‘TIM’. The wistful Avicii album now turns 2 years old and still sounds as fresh as ever, so why not join us down nostalgia avenue, with a blast of the album – in full – below:



