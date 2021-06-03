Hardwell remix of Bingo Players’ ‘Knock You Out’ turns 7 years old

By Jake Gable 24

Cast your mind back to 2014 and Hardwell was on top of the world. The Dutch supremo, who had just claimed the title of ‘number #1 DJ in the world’ via the infamous DJ Mag Top 100 poll, was already en route to securing a second consecutive title that coming Autumn, as well as releasing his ‘I AM Hardwell’ docu-movie. With more and more fans worldwide beginning to adopt the ‘Go Hardwell or Go Home’ slogan, the Revealed Recordings founder was dominating festivals all over the globe thanks to his massive big-room style, during an era where artists like Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Ummet Ozcan, Quintino, and R3HAB were all enjoying huge success on account of the trending sub-genre. In addition to his original productions such as ‘Encoded‘ and ‘Spaceman’, Hardwell proved his skills as a remixer, too, reworking the Bingo Players hit ‘Knock You Out’.

Releasing the track exactly 7 years ago, the Hardwell remix added a frenetic energy to the original, as he soaked the production in his trademark build-up, and blessed the track with an explosive drop. With further remixes added from the likes of Gorgon City, and Champion, it was Hardwell’s rework which was most well-received critically and commercially, amassing more than 8 million Spotify streams to date. Since announcing his retirement from live shows in 2018, we’ve seen the Dutch producer explore ‘The Story of Hardwell’ across his social media channels, detailing some of his key triumphs to date. It would – however – seem that it may be some number of years before we see him behind the wheels of steel again, so in the meantime, we’ll keep ourselves content by re-listening to his amazing back-catalogue, which includes this mammoth Bingo Players remix from 2014. You can take a stroll down nostalgia Avenue with us by playing it in full, below. Happy 7th birthday to ‘Knock You Out’!

Image Credit: Rukes.com