Idris Elba returns to 7Wallace for yet another club banger “Fudge”: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 3

Superstar British record producer, DJ, and actor Idris Elba has teamed up with Eliza Legzdina to unleash a mind-bending club anthem called “Fudge” on 7Wallace. The artist has done an extremely impressive job at reigniting those dirty club-friendly vibes by layering Eliza’s sedative vocals and his rap sequences with a bouncy tech house drum kit and some bumpy synth leads.

If that wasn’t enough, we have also been blessed with a hypnotic music video of the single that resonates perfectly with the dirty house vibe. After having a rock-solid 2020, 7Wallace has progressed slowly in the first couple of quarters of 2021, but the release of “Fudge” is expected to be the first in a series of upcoming productions on the label.

Here’s what Idris had to say about his latest single –

“I made the track while filming in Australia and wanted to make a summer banger that we can listen to in the clubs we have all missed so much. We sent it to Eliza and she smashed it out of the park. Ask yourself, who the Fudge ARE you.”

Be sure to stream Fudge by Idris Elba below. The artist has also recently appeared as “Bloodsport” in the recently released The Suicide Squad film trailer, which you can check out here.

Image credit: The Sauce