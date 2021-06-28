ILLENIUM unveils full tracklist for ‘Fallen Embers’ album

By Alshaan Kassam 23

While ILLENIUM fans around the world are undeniably excited for his fourth album release known as Fallen Embers on July 16. This multi-talented artist has recently revealed the full tracklist featuring epic collaboration insight. Calling upon world-class artists such as Krewella, Slander, Excision, Said The Sky, Valerie Broussard, Haliene, Dabin, Lights, the Fallen Embers album by ILLENIUM is about to change many of our lives around the world. Just in time to bless us during the summer season, ILLENIUM also announced his TRILOGY show, the biggest single headlining performance in American History. Showcasing his 3 impressive albums and each servicing as milestones in his music career, ILLENIUM has been radiating his distinctive sound across the globe, and the upcoming album is the cherry on top for many of us.

Building the anticipation even further, ILLENIUM took to his official Twitter stating “I wasn’t planning on putting out another single before Fallen Embers comes out in July, but if you can get the album Pre-Save to 10k, I’ll release one of my favorite tracks from the album that hasn’t been teased out anywhere yet.” You read it here first, be sure to pre-save the Fallen Embers album to hear another unreleased gem from the legend himself. Revealing the full tracklist for the album, ILLENIUM also shares:

Check out the full tracklist below and which track you are looking forward to hearing in the comments.

Stoked to reveal the tracklist for Fallen Embers!! All of the artists on this album have made amazing contributions! I can’t wait to share it with you on July 16th 🙂 Pre-Save → https://t.co/KflAzZzUGM pic.twitter.com/qITSwqGRBu — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) June 23, 2021

Image credit: Maddie Córdoba