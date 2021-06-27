IMS Business Report 2021 to be presented LIVE on Beatport

By Ouranios Savva 18

Rounding off an interesting year to say the least, the International Music Summit (IMS) will be presenting its annual IMS Business Report on Monday 28th of June! As the leading platform for business, culture and education in global electronic music, the IMS will be diving into all the latest statistics and figures relating to the electronic dance scene, in a year that has been like no other.

Providing a full feature on the key trends and official data surrounding the different areas that make up the scene as whole, whilst this time round a clear analysis will also be made on the impact that the global pandemic has had within our community, as well as how it has affected the total value of the industry. With the report being presented for the last ten years, the 2021 edition will feature for the first time a new author, as data analyst David Boyle has been tasked with providing an abridged version of the full updated format.

Showcasing the vital statistics relating to the growth of the electronic music industry, the IMS Business Report allows full access to data essential for the professionals within the industry, and in turn helps identify the different elements necessary in order for any needed changes to be made for the upcoming year. As expected, the impact of the global pandemic will be the feature to keep an eye on, as like every other industry, the electronic dance scene has been heavily affected. Thus, the 2021 edition will be presented in a new format report, with the main objective relating to the definitive account of electronic music in 2020 and the trends that have been shaping the industry for 2021.

Once all findings have been collected, a live discussion will occur in order for them to be examined and analysed. High profile names within the industry will be joining the live discussion, including Bart Cools (Warner Music Group, EVP Global A&R and Marketing for Dance Music), Mark Lawrence (Sentric Music, Director of Electronic Music), and Susan Gloy-Kruse (Beatport, Director, Industry Relations), whilst Katie Bain (Billboard Dance, Editor) will be the one making any moderations.

Covering key themes relating to Recorded Music, Festivals and Clubs, Livestreaming, Monetising Fans, Good Causes, The Metaverse, and the overall Industry Value, the IMS Business Report 2021 will be presented and discussed live on Beatport’s Twitch, Facebook, and Youtube channels, as well as on the official IMS Facebook and Billboard Dance pages. Viewers will be able to tune in at 17:00 BST on the 28th of June, where they will be able to share their opinions and ask any questions that they may have. With the conclusion of the stream, the IMS Business Report 2021 will be available for download from the IMS website.

Image Credit: Andre Benz