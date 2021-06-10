Insomniac’s Secret Project festival debuts first European event at ADE 2021

By Ellie Mullins

Secret Project is an event that is known for bringing the leaders of underground electronic music together in its birth place of Los Angeles. Fused with world-class DJs and local street art aesthetics, the elements combine to bring a festival experience like no other. Founded by Insomniac‘s Pasquale Rotella, this is another successful and beloved brand born from the umbrella of Insomniac Events and now it is making its overseas debut at Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) this October 16.

Taking place in the industrial events and cultural space of Hembrugterrein, its aesthetic will provide a perfect backdrop for its carefully curated house and techno lineup. Taking form as a day party, ticket buyers will be able to experience great music from 12PM until 11PM across four different stages both indoor and outdoor, which makes it Amsterdam’s biggest place for house and techno lovers to flock to. Going big for their debut, their lineup is groundbreaking and includes some of the world’s hottest house and techno tastemakers.

“I look forward to attending ADE every year and love experiencing the events around the city during that week,” said Pasquale Rotella, Founder of Secret Project. “I feel blessed to be able to bring Secret Project to Amsterdam. It’s a beautiful city that I respect as it’s been the center of dance music for many years. We’ve successfully produced Secret Project in Miami and Los Angeles, and I can’t wait to produce our first addition overseas.”

Some of the names on the stacked lineup include ARTBAT, CamelPhat, Denis Sulta and many others. Treating fans to a mind blowing amount of names, Secret Project has compiled even more names in the form of Sven Väth, Honey Dijon, Ben Böhmer with a live performance, and that is just the tip of the iceberg. You can view the full lineup below.

Tickets will go on pre-sale at the end of June, and if you want to be the first in line to grab tickets at the lowest price, which will surely be extremely popular, then you can sign up through their website here.

Main image credit: Ivan Meneses for Insomniac