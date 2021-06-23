Irish Government announces €25m summer funding for live events

By Lakshay Bhagtani 10

The Irish Government has extended its support to the live events industry in the country by announcing the recipients of the €25m Live Performance Support Scheme (LPSS). It aims to provide employment and evolutionary opportunities to the entertainment sector that has been severely affected since the onset of the covid pandemic. Recipients of these funds include small as well as large venues, festivals, concerts, theatres, etc.

The announcement was made by Catherine Martin, the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media on behalf of the Irish Government. Here’s what she had to say about it –

“I am very pleased to announce this funding, which will encompass and support a wide range of performances over the coming summer months. I know this funding will assist in the employment of performers, artists, technicians, creative and performance support staff across the sector, bringing much-needed employment to many who have not had work for many, many months. I look forward to the high quality artistic output, as demonstrated in the pilot, which has been so important and enjoyed by so many.”

Out of all the allocated grants, Aiken Promotions are set to receive the highest one with a whopping €581,811 for Vicar St Performances over the summer to support artists, bands, and backroom staff. The second-highest grant (€423,135) has been allocated equally to four entertainment franchises, namely Pod Festivals Ltd, Event Fuel, EP Republic Limited, and Body & Soul Event Creations Ltd.

You can check out the complete list of grantees here.

Image Credits – Electric Picnic (via Official Website)