Jean-Michel Jarre to receive insignia of Commander to the Legion of Honour and perform at Fête de la Musique

By Samantha Reis 2

Jean-Michel Jarre is one of the jewels in the crown of French music and culture, with strong global repercussions. For all this and more, it is no surprise that he is the standout name at this year’s Fête de la Musique, which is being celebrated in France as early as next Monday.

For those who are not familiar, the Fête de la Musique is a festival-like celebration that aims to represent the national day dedicated to music. This celebration was created in 1982 by the French Minister of Culture and is always celebrated on 21 June, the day of the summer solstice. The Fête de la Musique is thus a kick-off to the summer season and is celebrated in several French cities. This year the date will be celebrated in full force, marking the return of live music. After a year and a half without live music events, the city of Paris hosts a concert in the courtyard of the Elysée Palace in Paris, curated by the French electronic music royalty Jean-Michel Jarre. The programme starts at 19h45 CET and will feature artists such as Irène Dresel, NSDOS, Cerrone, Glitter and, of course, Jarre. Respecting all the rules in place at the moment regarding the pandemic, the concert will be able to welcome 200 spectators on site. The music will be heard all over the globe via social platforms including TikTok and YouTube. For this edition of the Fête de la Musique, Jean-Michel Jarre has curated an intergenerational line-up, in order to display the diversity and heritage of French electronic music. About the event, the artist says:

‘I am incredibly excited and honoured to be playing in such a unique and revered location. As we celebrate an international day of music together, it is my hope that we are seeing light at the end of this tunnel.’

However, this will not be the only significant moment for Jarre on 21 June. At the hands of the French President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron, the renowned music producer will be awarded the insignia of Commander to the Legion of Honour. But this is not Jarre’s debut in the Legion of Honour, the highest French military and civil order of merit. The French composer is one of the world’s greatest electronic music pioneers and an important cultural ambassador. His work on behalf of music has already earned him the degree of ‘Chevalier’ in 1995, the same day Jarre performed the ‘Concert pour la Tolerance’ at the base of the Eiffel Tower, and the degree of ‘Officier’ later in 2011. On Monday he will receive the third of the five degrees of the ‘Legion d’Honneur’ which gives him the title of ‘Commandeur’.

Follow the concert live on 21 June, 19h45 CET via Tik Tok or YouTube.

Image Credit: EDDA