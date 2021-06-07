Kaskade provides taste of next ‘REDUX’ series with first single ‘Where Did You Go’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 18

Multi-Grammy award-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, and remixer Kaskade is a true titan in the dance music world. Teasing the fifth installment of his REDUX EP series, Kaskade has recently released his breathtaking single “Where Did You Go” which will definitely take you right to the feels with this one. Globally recognized as a groundbreaking innovator in the music industry, Kaskade has always pushed boundaries and showcased his ever-evolving sound throughout his career. From throwing it back to classic collaborations with deadmau5 on “Move For Me” to being the first solo electronic dance artist to sell out the Barclays Center in New York City, Kaskade’s list of accomplishments only continues to grow and shine brighter in the electronic music scene.

Providing us a little taste of what to expect for his REDUX series, Kaskade is bringing it back to that chill-tempo and vocal perfection we all fell in love with from the start. With the euphoric melody and stargazing instrumental elements, the track is filled with pure emotion and a vibrant beat that only gets catchier over time. The perfect single to sing your heart out to while looking up at the magical stars, Kaskade is sending us a reminder that we are never alone as his music will always make us feel alive no matter where we are in the world. Easily proving to us that he really is one of the most successful progressive house producers out there, there is no doubt in my mind this single will be played on repeat during those chill summer nights to cool off. From pioneering Las Vegas residency spots to performing for hundreds of thousands of people across the United States, Kaskade will only continue to leave us in awe both on and off the stage.

Listen to “Where Did You Go” below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Kaskade Press