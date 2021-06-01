Kygo announces first full capacity show back at Red Rocks in June

By Ellie Mullins 4

Ever since Red Rocks has allowed visitors back to its iconic space, the electronic scene has been alive with Red Rocks show announcements. The likes of ILLENIUM, Above & Beyond, Said The Sky and more have all announced shows with many selling out instantly, and now Kygo joins the list.

For Kygo though, this headlining performance on Thursday June 24 will be extra special as it will mark the first show at the amphitheatre to welcome back an audience with full capacity. Ever since it has opened, it has been operating at a 2,500 capacity where its usual capacity is close to 10,000 (9,525 to be exact). Certainly a special artist to host this gig which serves as welcome back to normality, the Norwegian DJ promises special guests to be brought with him, alongside him playing tracks from his album ‘Golden Hour’ for the first time (since the album was released during the pandemic last May) with some new IDs sprinkled in there too. This is not the first time that Kygo will take to the Red Rocks stage. Back in 2018, he performed to a sold-out crowd where the one and only Alan Walker opened the show, and it made for a night that could not have been missed.

Pre-sale tickets for the event goes live tomorrow at 10AM MT and you can purchase them via AXS. Ticket prices start at $59.50 and you can visit the website here for more information.



Image credit: Johannes Lovund