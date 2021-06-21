Lane 8 turns up the heat with sizzling ‘Summer 2021 Mixtape’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 11

Lane 8 (whose real name is Daniel Goldstein) has stunned fans and listeners alike once again as he drops the sensational ‘Summer 2021 Mixtape’. Following mixtape releases from previous years, this one has been highly anticipated ever since the American DJ and producer teased he started work on it via his Twitter earlier last month.

The spectacular summer mixtape is a perfect 4 hours long, featuring music from Nora En Pure, Clapton, John Summit, Amelie Lens and TWO LANES. As well as outstanding already released music, the mix also contains a whole heap of IDs from Lane 8 himself and also IDs from artists on his label This Never Happened, with him even kicking off the mix with one. Releasing seasonal mixtapes for almost a decade now, the guy has become quite the master at making mixes, with this mix containing tracks of all lengths and energies. With songs of varied genres such as techno, trance and house, there’s something for fans of every genre of electronic music to enjoy.

The Summer 2021 has been followed by an outstanding achievement from Lane 8 as he releases the 100th track on his label This Never Happened titled ‘Riptide’ and features AFI vocalist Davey Havok which can be heard in this mixtape. Like many others in the industry Lane 8 has begun touring again, and to prepare yourself for when you see him live, you can take yourself on an incredible 4-hour musical journey by checking out this unmissable ‘Summer 2021 Mixtape’ on Soundcloud below and let us know what you think!



Image Credit – Jason Siegel