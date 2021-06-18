Madeon reveals first post-pandemic show in New York City

By Alshaan Kassam 21

Recently our team celebrated the one and only Madeon for his debut album “Adventure” turning six years old, and today we have a special surprise for New York City as this French producer has announced his first post-pandemic headline show. As many of us around the world have been awaiting live shows and festivals to come back to life, the summer is certainly looking promising for many countries around the globe. Brightening up our days and spreading positivity no matter where you are in the world, Madeon has special news as he is taking on New York City’s iconic Terminal 5 venue on September 23 and 24. For all those in New York City, Madeon is presenting the “Good Faith Forever” show and we could not be happier for all his fans to finally reunite.

Taking to his official Instagram page to share his excitement with his global fanbase, Madeon shares:

“I AM SO HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE MY FIRST HEADLINE SHOW BACK. See you in September New York, I’ll bring an updated version of Good Faith Live! Stay tuned. WOW, I MISSED THIS SO MUCH.”

For all those close by or living in New York City, Madeon is about to make his headline show truly one of a kind as top-notch visual and musical production will definitely be one for the books.

Check out the official announcement from Madeon at New York City’s Terminal 5 below and be sure to grab your tickets here.

MY FIRST HEADLINE SHOWS BACK. GOOD FAITH FOREVER. NYC. pic.twitter.com/QbSbpVdbDK — Madeon (@madeon) June 15, 2021

Image Credit: Madeon Official Facebook Account