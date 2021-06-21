Mallorca will be hosting a live event to test the Covid-19 certificate

By Pol Torà 16

Mallorca will be hosting a special live event that will be trialing the Covid-19 certificate for the access to the venue. This “passport” will serve as a certificate that the attendee is Covid-free and does not propose a risk for the rest of the event-goers.

This show that will have a maximum attendance of 5,000 people, will be a non-social distanced event that will be headlined by the Barcelona-based rock band Sidonie. The concert will take place in Calvià on June 25th. The certificate called Certificado Digital Covid (Digital Covid Certificate in Spanish) will be digital and it will work through an app. The certified results that will give this passport are that the attendant has been vaccinated at least with 1 dose out of the 2 required (so a person that has only received 1 dose will be allowed in), the attendant has overcome the virus in the previous 6 months before the start of the show (and thus the person has antibodies in their body) or having a negative PCR test undertaken within 72 hours prior to the start of the show.

Although the concert will not be socially distanced, still, the attendants will have to wear a mask at all times. They will only be able to remove it when having a drink. Comparing this Mallorca Covid-19 concert to similar trial shows in Spain, there was the Sant Jordi live event, which took place in April and was a complete success. It welcomed over 5,000 attendants in a non-socially distanced concert that only presented a few positive cases who did not enter the venue.

Image Credit: Press (via RTVE)