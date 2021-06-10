Martin Garrix, Bono & The Edge will kick off UEFA EURO 2020 opening match with virtual performance of ‘We Are The People’

By Ellie Mullins 54

Not long ago on his birthday, Martin Garrix unleashed his collaboration ‘We Are The People‘ with U2‘s Bono and The Edge. More than just a track release, this track was chosen to be the official UEFA EURO 2020 theme. Now, the trio are gearing up for a special virtual performance of the track.

Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge will take virtual centre stage at the UEFA EURO 2020 opening match in Rome at the Olimpico on on 11 June for a special performance of ‘We Are The People’ as part of the opening ceremony, happening moments before the kickoff as the first match between Italy and Turkey. Cutting-edge technology will make this performance mindblowing, as it was filmed in state-of-the-art motion control studios in London, and was also filmed at the Olimpico itself to capture the essence of the environment. It is said that the performance itself will be situated around a real-life stadium gig, and the pitch will be transformed into a blue and white flame with Bono projected onto the stage for a powerful vocal performance.

About this exciting performance, UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein stated:

“The opening ceremony in the Olimpico in Rome will be a fitting preamble to the tournament, and I am pleased that the collaboration between three great artists, Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge, has also produced a virtual performance that will enable fans across Europe and the world to feel closer to the tournament. We Are The People encapsulates the celebration of togetherness and festivity at the heart of UEFA EURO 2020, and I am sure fans will be thrilled by the virtual performance whether they are watching at home or online.”

The performance and match will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home, and to gear up for it you can listen to a curated official UEFA EURO 2020 playlist made by Martin Garrix himself below.



Image Credit: Louis van Baar and courtesy of Sony Music Netherlands/RCA Records