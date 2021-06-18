MY BAD drops new EP entitled ‘Delusions’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe

MY BAD drops fresh new EP ‘Delusions’ out now on all streaming platforms. Originating from Colorado, MY BAD began producing at 16 years old after immersing himself in the world of dubstep with a goal of making a name for himself inside the bass capital of the world, Denver, Colorado. MY BAD draws inspiration from bass-heavy legends such as Skrillex and Zeds Dead, giving him an ear for heavy melodic-driven basslines. Gaining support from Excision, Adventure Club, RL Grime, Griz, Party Favor and many more, MY BAD is a force to be reckoned with.

‘Delusions’ is jam-packed with instant bangers. From catchy hooks, sweet vocals, and hard-hitting basslines, ‘Delusions’ has it all. The EP opener, ‘Do You Really’ is a collaboration with Sam Mailloux and MVRII and gets us in our feels right from the beginning which then gently leads us into ‘Viva La Vida’ a summer night-inspired track guaranteed to have you singing before the song is over. Next up, is ‘Say When’ a fresh take on the Jack Ü-inspired sound. To close out the EP, ‘Blurred Lines’ peaks through and leaves us with the memory of a solid melody and breakdown.

When asked about the inspiration of ‘Delusions’, MY BAD stated:

“I started working on this EP right at the start of the pandemic and despite the hard times that it brought on artists, I was really glad with what came out of it. I buckled down and focused on writing the best music I could possibly make and collaborated with some amazing artists.”

Give ‘Delusions’ a listen below:

Image Credit: MY BAD Press Release