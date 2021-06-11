New York City is planning a 60,000 person festival for this summer

By Juan Llorens 12

We are all eager to go back to festivals, dance, and listen to music at unhealthy loud volumes after the terrible last year and a half due to the pandemic. New York City is ready to return to normal as they are planning a 60,000 people festival in the lung of the concrete jungle, Central Park.

According to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, the festival could take place in August of this year. He stated,

“This concert is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s going to be an amazing line-up. The whole week is going to be like nothing you’ve ever seen before in New York City.”

August 21 has been tentatively set for the festival and a promise of “eight iconic stars” has been made. The festival has been coined as ‘The Official NYC Homecoming Concert in Central Park’. New York state was one of the worst-hit areas of the United States by the pandemic. New York City is now on its way toward complete reopening, as restrictions have been lifted last week. Clubs are permitted to open at full capacity with only people that are vaccinated able to enjoy their night without masks or social distancing.

We cannot wait to see what type of festival this turns out to be, and what superstars will take the stage. What other city will have a major ‘comeback’ festival? Time will tell.

Image Credit: UConn Today