Skrillex & J Balvin collaboration confirmed by performer

Just over a month ago J Balvin teased his fans on social media regarding a potential collaboration with Skrillex. Going live on his official Tik Tok account, J Balvin stated, “Surprise coming soon. We are ready to go with Skrillex”. Hyping all of their fan base with the potential collaboration, Hoverboard engineer Hunter Kowald recently confirmed he was in New York City for a music video shoot for the legendary artists J Balvin and Skrillex. Could this collaboration be released soon? We do not have further details on the track as of yet, however, Kowald has confirmed there may in fact be a mega collaboration to be dropped hopefully during this summer.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Kowald shares “In NYC for a @jbalvin and @skrillex music video.” If that sentence does not hype you up, I do not know what will. While Skrillex has been on fire with releases during the recent weeks, we can only hope he is scheduling this collaboration to drop real soon. While J Balvin and Skrillex have been rumored to be working in the studio together in 2021, they have been keeping fairly quiet regarding any updates on this upcoming release. Be sure to stay tuned with us here as we hear more updates from these two megastars.

