No Mana & Tommy Trash recreate electro house magic with ‘Can’t Say No’: Listen

Landing on Deadmau5’s iconic mau5trap imprint today, ‘Can’t Say No’ sees No Mana and Tommy Trash combine to rekindle some of the magic from the golden-era of electro house.

Initiating this new saga of unadulterated musical nostalgia, talents No Mana & Tommy Trash have been grinding away in the studio, manipulating raw percussion and authentic synths in order to reimagine the electro house of years gone by. Both parties throw everything at this lurid production, especially Trash who demonstrates his years of experience by layering his own vocals, (yes his own!), throughout! Old school and frenetic to its core, electro house is perhaps on its way to a triumphant return to the mainstream scene, starting with this incredible release.

Signing to mau5trap back in 2015, No Mana, originally from South California, had this to say on the irresistible collaboration;

This 4-minute baby right here features 3oz of music, a tub of drums, microwaved synthesis, and spicy vocals from, nope, you didn’t guess it, Tommy’s own vocals. The nostalgic ingredients of this track are the perfect recipe for a certified 2008-recession banger. If you need a track to match the pain of your house rapidly depreciating in value, then this is the track for you and your neighbours.”

