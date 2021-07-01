Poland hosts first fully vaccinated concert with 10,000 attendees

By Ouranios Savva

With the electronic dance industry heavily impacted by the global pandemic, news such as this one get us excited for a swift turn towards ’normality.’ In this case, 10,000 people were able to gather in one of Poland’s most iconic venues. This marked the biggest concert to take place since 2020, with German DJ Boris Brejcha being the headline act.

Flashback to last Friday (25 June), ten thousand lucky fans were able to gather at the 19th-century Modlin Fortress, located northwest of Warsaw, and experience one of the most unique shows to date. Taking every little measure into account, the official promoters of the concert, Follow The Step, ensured that the massive structure was created by experts within their field and that it was months in the making. Moreover, in a press release they have stated;

“This was the first production of this type in this part of Europe and thanks to the huge amount of technology, lights and the latest generation sound system, provided an amazing experience.”

Following strictly the local government guidelines, all attendees had to provide proof that they had been doubly vaccinated. This in turn marked the first ever show with fully vaccinated people, and as expected, Follow The Step, did face some challenges along the way. Being able to organise events on a big scale was of the essence for the promoters, with Follow The Step’s Tamara Przystasz stating;

“Not only was it quite a challenge organising it in such a way that will comply with all the new rules and restrictions, but it was also the first event that we could organise for vaccinated people only. However, it was amazing to see 10,000 people celebrating the comeback of music events.”

This concert came at the perfect timing for Follow The Step, with the company only recently getting the green light of holding a multi-genre event without any capacity limits. With the Polish minister of health confirming that any vaccinated people will not be affected by the current Covid-19 restrictions, the promoters are now further confident of being able to pull off an even larger event of fully vaccinated people. In further detail, the owner of Follow The Step, Maciej Korczak has stated;

“The Boris Brejcha show was a huge step forward not only for our company but also for the whole event and music industry in our country. We like to pave the way here as we believe that nothing is impossible. The show was just a warm-up for us before Fest Festival this summer which will take place on the 11-14 of August in Chorzów. But after what we managed to do with Boris show we are now sure that we are able to organise Fest Festival this summer for 40,000 people safely.”

Scheduled to take place in Chorzów between the 11th and 14th of August 2021, the Fest Festival has been able to confirm some major headlining acts, such as Kygo, James Bay, Rag’n’Bone Man and Alan Walker. Marking a slow but true return of festivals, the likes of China, U.S.A and Israel have also allowed mega concerts with 10,000 or more people to take place, whilst France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Austria and the UK have all set dates for the resumption of large, non-socially distanced shows for the summer of 2021.

Image Credit: Felix Hohagen