Poo Bear enlists Skrillex & Sasha Sirota for stargazing single ‘The Day You Left’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 13

Throwing it back to their legendary collaboration known as “Would You Ever,” singer and songwriter Poo Bear and the one and only Skrillex proved to their fan bases that dreams really do come true when these talented artists come together. As we move into the re-opening of clubs and festivals in various places around the world, it is safe to say Skrillex has been warming the summer season by releasing highly-anticipated gems such as teaming up with Noisia for their incredible remix of josh pan and Dylan Brady’s “Supersonic.” Continuing to conquer the music industry in 2021, Poo Bear has enlisted Skrillex and Sasha Sirota to take listeners right into the feels with their stargazing and emotive single “The Day You Left.”

As Poo Bear’s soothing vocals flow perfectly with a vibrant slow tempo beat, Skrillex’s experimental production is about to shine even brighter as he teams up with Sasha Sirota. Singing with pure emotion and a subtle euphoric melody that chimes in the background, this collaboration is truly magical to the ears. Bringing out a blend of guitar and mystic piano chords, Poo Bear and Skrillex lead us into a climax of beautifully placed instrumentals and powerful vocals which only draws listeners even deeper into the single. The perfect tune for all those in need of a breathtaking collaboration to take you on a peaceful journey through these artists’ sonic elements, Poo Bear, Skrillex, and Sasha Sirota have absolutely nailed this one and we would not have pictured it any other way. Riding their own waves in the music scene one track at a time, these artists have quickly made names for themselves through their dynamic styles of music and we can only hope for more collaborations in the near future.

Listen to “The Day You Left” below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo credits: Marilyn Hue