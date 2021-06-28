Porter Robinson unveils behind-the-scenes look at Nurture Live: Watch

By Jack Spilsbury 17

It’s only been a few months since Porter Robinson debuted his stunning virtual performance Nurture Live during the second edition of his digital festival Secret Sky, and now the producer and DJ shares an exclusive behind the scenes look of the making of Nurture Live in a brand new mini-documentary released recently to his YouTube Channel.

Short in length, only running just over 5-minutes, Porter Robinson goes in-depth on the creative process of the performance, with his input being accompanied by the stunning visuals of the virtual performance and how excited he was to create the performance.

‘The instant I turned in the album, I was like, ‘Let’s start making the live versions'” He states in the documentary.

The set was made after the release of his critically acclaimed and Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic chart-topping second studio album titled ‘Nurture’, with this mini-documentary having a large emphasis on the well-loved album as he discusses the live show was meant to showcase the album songs in their purest form however once working on the live show that idea quickly changed.

‘You have this idea in your head, what you want,” he discusses, “but your heart has its own intentions.”

Porter Robinson will soon be leaving the virtual performances behind and taking Nurture Live on the road as he goes back on tour. This is to sure be an unmissable show so make sure to check tour dates and find tickets that are on sale on the producer’s website here. Don’t forget to also check this interesting look into the show’s creation in the mini-documentary on Youtube below.

Image credit: Priscilla Rodriguez