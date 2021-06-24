SAGA Festival adds Masked Wolf to huge 2021 lineup

By Ellie Mullins 11

The brainchild of event brand titans ALDA and Insomniac, SAGA Festival is a new festival looking to change the game when it descends onto Bucharest in Romania this September. Previously announcing a lineup filled to the brim with top tier talent and the biggest artists in the world right now, they have just dropped in another name in the form of viral sensation Masked Wolf (real name Harry Michael).

You will know Masked Wolf from his globally renowned track ‘Astronaut in the Ocean’. First released in 2019 but re-releasing in January of 2021, it soon blew up and was the talk of the music industry. Notably going viral on social media platform TikTok, the Australian native has fast become a superstar in the music industry and each single of his has garnered countless streams from his debut single ‘Speed Racer’ up until ‘Astronaut in the Ocean’. Now, he excitingly makes his Romanian performance debut at SAGA Festival where he is sure to dazzle crowds with a unique level of energy on the mainstage.

About his upcoming performance, he says:

“I’m super excited to see you at SAGA Festival this September. Can’t wait to meet you all and play in front of you. It’s gonna bang. Peace!”

Masked Wolf is in great company with other names on the mainstage, including the likes of Tiësto, Alan Walker, Don Diablo and many more such as a DJ set from Clean Bandit, Salvatore Ganacci, MORTEN and even more. Aside from this, there is a host of underground talent spanning house and techno genres and includes leading names like Adam Beyer, Carl Cox, Kölsch and countless more.

With an unbelievably stacked lineup for their debut edition, SAGA Festival takes place on September 10-12 at Izvor Park, Bucharest and you can buy tickets here.

Image credit: official lineup poster

Main image credit: AMF press, EDC press