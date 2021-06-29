Skrillex releases artful new video for ‘Butterflies’ feat. Four Tet & Starrah: Watch

By Ouranios Savva 11

Skrillex gave us literal ‘Butterflies’ with the release of his first musical production since 2019. With the single showcasing Skrillex’s ability of both adapting and moulding his sound to what seems the perfect fit at the present time, ‘Butterflies’ featuring Four Tet and Starrah is the prime example of his musical excellence. With success already guaranteed, Skrillex has now shared the official music video for this latest single.

Following a group of friends as they dance and weave through dimly lit city streets, this cinematic video is further enhanced by the house inspiration behind the single, and in turn provides a dynamic backdrop to the video itself. Looking to provide a haunting essence to the music video, the presence of ghostlike figures results in the main protagonists intertwining via elegant choreography and the seamless use of CGI. Perfectly-suited with the melody of ‘Butterflies,’ this music video is worth checking out.

With Skrillex finally back, we could not be any more excited to witness his musical prowess, whilst his ability of producing tracks regardless of the genre never fails to amaze us. Looking to welcome us to a new era, Skrillex has always left us guessing what new sound he will be releasing, whilst always creating a masterpiece no matter the genre of his current production. With ‘Butterflies’ only the beginning to something special, we are eagerly anticipating the next production of one of the biggest names within the electronic dance scene.

The release of the music video will provide viewers with an experience like no other, whilst at the same it marks Skrillex’s second new video for 2021, with his single ’Too Bizarre’ featuring Swae Lee and Siiickbrain, getting an underground punk show visual for their music video. You can check out the official music video for ‘Butterflies’ below, and stream the song itself here. Let us know what you think of both in the comments section.

Image credit: Coughs