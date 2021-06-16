Skrillex teases potential upcoming release with clip of electrifying house track: Watch

By Alshaan Kassam 11

Many in the music industry can agree that Skrillex has the ability to flawlessly work his magic across a span of genres including dubstep, bass, hip-hop, and even house music. Heating things up a notch in 2021 with a span of iconic releases, Skrillex joined forces with Noisia for their highly anticipated remix of josh pan and Dylan Brady’s “Supersonic” to recently shining a light on his production skills on Poo Bear’s single “The Day You Left” with Sasha Sirota, the list of releases only continues to grow for this legend. Now just when you thought Skrillex might be taking a little break before his next release, there are no signs of slowing down for this megastar as he is teasing his fans by sharing a clip of an electrifying house track first on TikTok and taking the clip to Twitter following the epic reactions.

Triggering another potential upcoming release for his fans, Skrillex is about to make all those house music enthusiasts undeniably happy with this bouncy single. Sharing only a brief video clip of this solid tune, it is safe to say Skrillex may be bringing out a summer house anthem as euphoric vocal signatures and a backdrop of various house elements are vibrant across the clip. Always creating his own waves in the electronic music scene, Skrillex is a true icon and we cannot be happier to have a potential upcoming house tune just in time for all those summer vibes we have been waiting for. With Skrillex always in to bless his listeners with both anticipated and hidden gems, be sure to stay tuned with us as we continue to hear more from this megastar.

Check out a taste of Skrillex’s unreleased house anthem below and let us know if you are excited in the comments.

Photo credit: Marilyn Hue