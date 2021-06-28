Slovenia hosts first festival since the start of Covid-19 pandemic with world class DJs

By Creighton Branch 20

All eyes of Slovenia were cast on Ljubljana as 5,000 people gathered this past weekend for Smile Nation Slovenia in what was the country’s first festival back since the start of the pandemic. The event comes as a sign of hope that events in European nations can go on this year after both Tomorrowland and Ultra Europe canceled their 2021 editions this past week. The festival was also able to host this as a mask-less event.

The one-day event referred to as “Smile Festival” took place on June 24th and is considered a “unique sport and music spectacle.” Attendees not only go to enjoy the musical acts but also to partake in the activities taking place throughout the entire day.

The 7th edition of Smile Nation did not short its ticket buyers of an amazing lineup stacked with superstar talent. The festival featured headliners: Nervo, Quintino, and Marnik. With support from Kosta Radman, Minless, and Tim Urbanya.

The health and safety measures were on full display at the festival as well. In a press release, Smile Nation explained their extensive COVID-19 protocols.

“Everyone on the site had to meet at least one of the following conditions – they had either test negative for COVID-19, fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or had COVID-19 in the past 6 months. Before entering the venue party lovers had to disinfect their hands, measure the temperature and present valid documentation that allowed them to enter. At the festival itself attendees were encouraged to keep the distance, follow the obligatory hygiene recommendations and party safely.”

With its use of Holi colors, gifts, and activities for the body and soul, Smile Nation’s main goal is to bring happiness to all who attend. There is no debating that they have overachieved in that department. When the world needed a smile most, Slovenia gave people a platform to enjoy life and be around the company of friends for a day. With unforgettable moments, this festival can serve as a beacon of light for other countries around the world that music events in 2021 can be hosted successfully.

Featured Image Credit: Barbara Potrč/ KO Agency