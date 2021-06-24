Spain’s Balearic Islands, which includes Ibiza, added to England’s travel green list

By Creighton Branch 45

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced Thursday that Spain’s Balearic Islands, Malta, Madeira and parts of the Caribbean islands will be added to England’s travel green list. By being added to the list, travelers will no longer have to quarantine on their return from these locations. The transition of these islands to the list will come at 4 am on Wednesday, June 30th.

This is particularly meaningful to the world of electronic music as the Balearic islands include Ibiza. A location best known for its iconic venues and club life is preparing for its first summer back since 2019. As Ibiza continues to lift its restrictions, as of Saturday the mask mandate for outdoor events will be lifted.

However, the Department of Transport has made it clear that travelers should be extra cautious when planning their travel to these locations. While they have been added to the green list, they also have been added to the government’s ‘green watchlist.’ By being added to the watchlist, these countries could potentially move from green back to amber. When a country is on the amber list, travelers have to quarantine for 10 days and provide two COVID-19 tests upon return.

Locations in the Caribbean Islands that will make the green list include: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, along with the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Even though the Balearic Islands will move to green, the mainland of Spain continues to stay on the amber list.

Regardless, this is a positive sign in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic that represents forward progress back to the world we know. UK residents planning to spend their summer in these islands can be confident their vacations will happen.

Photo Credit: Drew Ressler/Rukes.com