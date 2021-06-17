Premiere: The Shamanic unveil debut Summer anthem ‘Fire’: Listen

By Jake Gable 12

Fusing elements of soul, dance, disco & even gospel elements into the single – Pepper Gomez & Wake Up! Music present the debut release from The Shamanic & their huge new summer anthem ‘Fire’. Like the title, the song is sizzling hot and sure to cause serious waves through car windows, home speaker systems and (lockdown-rules pending), hopefully dance-floors this Summer!

The Shamanic is the highly anticipated new project of legendary producer, DJ & Grammy nominated Ralphi Rosario – along with composer, producer & multi-instrumentalist Craig J. & their release ‘Fire’ delivers a nu-house feel – with slick chord patterns and a hook dripping in feel-good vibes.

Ralphi & Craig need little introduction & have mixed a wide variety of the biggest hits ever made, including tracks from the likes of Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Jennifer Lopez. Now, with The Shamanic opening the door of their next chapter in the industry, the feel-good pair have roped in Andrea Love to top the ‘Fire‘ with a rich vocal which serves as an aural embodiment of her powerful vocal style. Speaking about her passion for music, the songstress explains: “My love affair with music is something that’s hard to put into words. There’s this high that I get when I sing, whether I’m on stage dressed up or standing barefoot in my living room.”

With a trilogy of EPs to come later in the year, The Shamanic are now beginning their future-meteoric-rise with this hot new single, with Craig J. stating: “The idea was there’s a lot of dark music out there, we wanted to create music that if we were going to put our own imprint on it – that was inspirational”.

“The music came together the best way possible, organically”, adds Rosario. Amassing more than 200 x number #1 singles through the combination of their work so far, Rosario & Craig J.’s new project is sure to become one of the industry’s biggest feel-good outlets.

