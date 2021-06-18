Tomorrowland enlists Belgian politicians to keep 2021 edition alive

Yesterday, news broke which was that Tomorrowland has been cancelled – a decision that had even shocked and surprised the festival’s team – due to the mayors of Boom and Rumst not giving permission for these new dates. The mayor had said that only events with 400 capacity would be allowed for the time being, with a lack of publication of the Ministerial Decree regarding a festival which such a huge capacity like this. It was also stated that if it were to go ahead, police would have to be on duty to see that Covid passport checks are being done properly and are uncomfortable with the pressure and additional work which it would involve. Now, there could perhaps be hope as Belgian politicians are getting involved to try and salvage Tomorrowland’s 2021 edition.

As stated in The Brussels Times, the Flemish Minister for Home Affairs, Bart Somers is hoping to meet with both mayors to discuss the decision to cancel Tomorrowland this year. Stating his reasons why, he said the following:

“It falls under the local autonomy of our cities and municipalities to decide for themselves whether certain events can take place on their territory, but the Flemish government has been fighting with the goal of being possible again this summer. This sector has suffered heavily from the corona crisis and we have supported them with financial means to get through it, but from 13 August onwards it should be possible again to organise larger festivals. If Pukkelpop can go ahead, I am convinced Tomorrowland can too.”

He had also said, via a press release, that ‘people need a summer of fun’ and that ‘we must be able to organise Tomorrowland safely’. Although a public statement has not yet been made by Tomorrowland themselves on their website or social media channels, we can expect more updates to come in the following weeks, and we will keep everyone updated with the latest developments as they happen.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland (via Facebook)