Tomorrowland gets positive news as government allows 75k-capacity events

By Pol Torà 25

Tomorrowland has received some amazing news as the local Belgian government has approved 75k-capacity events by the end of August. The iconic dance music festival is scheduled to take place later than the usual July dates on August 27-29 and September 3-5. Although there has been a lot of uncertainty around the festival going ahead or not, it seems like everything is starting to clear up now.

The local Belgian government has approved large-scale events to welcome up to 75k attendants but only in case of complying with certain rules. All of the attendants must have been vaccinated or in case they have not, provide a negative PCR test. Those festival goers that do not present the documentation on arrival, will be undergoing an antigen test every day of the festival on-site.

A spokesperson who spoke to Billboard recently about this news stated:

“We are very happy to receive this news, but we will wait for the conditions and rules before we will communicate about the organization of the festival. We are very positive, and we look forward to organizing a festival [at the] end of August.”

By now, Belgium has not held any large-scale events yet, but will start doing so with test events for 5,000 people on late July or early August. Even though, it’s a bit tight, if all events happen with no incidents, there is a big real possibility that Tomorrowland goes ahead this year with the mentioned limited capacity of 75k attendants. Keep an eye on the updates, as Tomorrowland will surely be unveiling a massive line up if these good news are finally confirmed.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland (via website)