Topic & Bebe Rexha combine for delectable new single ‘Chain My Heart’

By Ryan Ford 16

The infectious new single ‘Chain My Heart’ arrives as an incredible team effort from world renowned talents Topic & Bebe Rexha, releasing on Astralwerks just last week.

The track itself explores complex themes, with Rexha’s evocative vocal capturing how, paradoxically, surrendering to love can bring the ultimate freedom. This message is conveyed seamlessly, as Topic provides dark, moving melodies and crisp percussion to complete a wonderful collaboration, destined for yet more mainstream success.

Rexha is continuing a hot run of form, with ‘Chain My Heart’ following up the recent release of her majestic sophomore album ‘Better Mistakes’ . The Diamond-selling, two-time GRAMMY nominee joins electronic dance music prodigy Topic for the first time, and with their latest release, we hope its not to be the last. The acclaimed producer has also had his fair share of success in recent times, breaking through with his 2020 hit alongside A7S, in ‘Breaking Me’, which has since accumulated over 1.7 billion combined streams worldwide; you also can’t be one to forget their other recent work and hugely successful hit ‘Your Love (9pm)’.

As we await their next moves, be sure to check out the new, idyllic collaboration between Topic & Bebe Rexha, entitled ‘Chain My Heart’, below!

Image Credit: Topic