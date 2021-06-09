Venue owners in the US deemed ‘dead’ and are unable to access grants

By Juan Llorens 8

Undoubtedly, it has been an incredibly hard year for venues and anyone working in the live entertainment industry due to the pandemic. Now, venue owners in the United States are running into roadblocks accessing relief money that is made available to them to overcome a year’s lockdown.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant offers over $16 billion in grants to closed venues and has been rejecting applicants because they’ve been considered ‘dead‘ in their systems. False death data recorded in the Social Security Administration’s Death Master File has not enabled venue owners to cash into the much-needed aid. When the grant opened back in April, a system glitch caused zero applicants to apply on the first day. Undoubtedly, when it comes to bureaucratic problems, many countries such as the United States lack the systems to support thousands of applications.

The Small Business Administration-led fund has received over 13,000 applicants, collectively requesting a sum of $11 billion. Grant applicants can qualify for funds equivalent to 45 percent of their gross earned revenue, according to Resident Advisor. The maximum amount that can be awarded to a single venue is $10 million. It is incredibly frustrating to hear issues like these, as the industry provides thousands of jobs and should receive the necessary aid from local and federal governments.

H/T Resident Advisor Image Credit: OMNIA Nightclub