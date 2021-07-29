Search

 

 

Alesso
Events, Featured, News

Alesso brings people ‘Together Again’ with iconic Los Angeles shows

By
20

It was a special weekend for superstar producer Alesso as he premiered a set of special shows in Skylight Row in downtown Los Angeles this past weekend. The two shows were titled “Together Again” and included multiple acts with the Swedish DJ closing out the show on back-to-back nights. Following the release of the 2nd volume of his Progresso series, Alesso announced the shows back in May.

The “Together Again” show series, designed to bring back people to the dancefloor, allowed goers to experience a night of unforgettable dance music performances after being unable to for so long. The supporting acts for day one included Nøll, Kendoll, Blackgummy and Deorro. The following day, Kiko Franco, Anabel Englund, Westend B2B Kyle Walker and Noizu opened for Alesso.

The progressive king brought out his best. Both sets included unreleased music mixed with nostalgic tracks that created euphoric moments that the world needed in these times. Along with an amazing setlist, as expected, the stage production was second to none. Featuring five pillars that utilized as giant LED screens along with a tremendous amount of pyro, the show was nothing short of spectacular for the thousands that showed up.

The events are just the start of returning shows for Alesso, as he promises to do more as soon as the world begins to open back up. If it is anything like the magic witnessed this past weekend. Alesso’s events will be ones that can’t be missed.

 

Image Credit: Alesso (via Instagram)

Tags: , , ,
0

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]