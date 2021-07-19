Amazon Music kicks off 2021 Summer Sessions playlists with Alan Walker and Eli & Fur

By Ellie Mullins 8

Back again, Amazon Music has seen the return of their playlist series Summer Sessions for 2021. Bringing together an all-star lineup of the world’s biggest DJs, last year’s lineup saw the likes of Martin Garrix, Sofi Tukker, Tiësto and more and now they bring yet another stellar lineup for their 2021 edition.

Available to customers with a subscription to Amazon Music, they’ve kicked off the 2021 Summer Sessions with a huge mix from Norwegian favourite Alan Walker. Within his mix, you can find a non-stop mix of hit after hit from big room to future bass and club favourites ready to be sung along to. Also offering a level of exclusivity with their mixes (which you’ll see in each one), you’ll find an Amazon Original remix of Imanbek collaboration ‘Sweet Dreams’ within.

“I’m excited to share my Summer Sessions playlist. It kicks off with my Amazon Original track, “Sweet Dreams (Summer Sessions VIP Remix),” which is the perfect summer jam, said Alan Walker. “The playlist also includes some of my favorite tracks from the likes of Alok, Calvin Harris, and more.”

Also kicking off the 2021 Summer Sessions is British duo Eli & Fur. For their mix, they’ve included a special Polar Inc remix of their tune ‘Carbon‘ which can only be heard through the playlist on Amazon Music. About their playlist, they say:

“We’ve put together a collection of some of our favorite tracks from some of our favorite artists right now, including Themba, Bob Moses, Maya Jane Coles, CamelPhat, and Maceo Plex, plus classics from the likes of Angie Stone and Everything But The Girl, and a selection of our own music from our back catalogue and our new album, ‘Found In The Wild’. It’s an eclectic summer soundtrack to accompany you from sunset to sunrise… and we hope you enjoy it!”

In addition to Alan Walker and Eli & Fur, the sessions will include playlists from Joel Corry, Sigala and Rochelle Jordan with closing playlists to end the series on a high from ZHU and Green Velvet on August 6. Also showcasing local electronic talent from all over the world, they have curated an additional series of local Summer Sessions which includes Berlin techno titan Stella Bossi, British talents Rudimental, Canadian electro-pop artists Dragonette and many, many more. To see these sessions and all of the playlists as they become available, click here.

Norwegian DJ @IAmAlanWalker headlines Week 1 of Summer Sessions, taking us on a musical journey like only he can. Listen to his summer picks including the #AmazonOriginal “Sweet Dreams” now: https://t.co/7NxXu3JNJS RT if you’re ready for 4 weeks of #SummerSessions! pic.twitter.com/PXa5eRNV1v — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) July 17, 2021

Main image credit: Amazon Music press