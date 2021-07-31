Annie Mac ends 17 year stint with BBC Radio 1 with emotional final show

By Ryan Ford 33

Last night, Annie Mac said an emotional goodbye to BBC Radio 1 as she faded down her microphone for the final time at Broadcasting House, following an illustrious 17 career at the station.

Annie made the announcement that she would be leaving the station back in April, preparing to end her remarkable legacy on Radio 1 that began all the way back in 2004. Over the course of the past 17 years, she has worked her way to the forefront of the UK dance scene, before reaching out to all corners of the globe with her extensive music knowledge and her infectious presentation of her world-renowned radio show.

In the build up to her final show, she reached out to her listeners, explaining how difficult it was proving to programme the music for her final two hours on the airwaves. She therefore opened the floor to song requests on social media ahead of the show, seeking some of the most iconic and synonymous releases from her tenure on Radio 1.

Beginning her emotional farewell at 6pm for one final Friday night broadcast, the evening was soundtracked by the likes of Duke Dumont, Franky Wah, Chase and Status, Calvin Harris and The Chemical Brothers among countless others. Annie couldn’t hold back the emotions in her final link, though, as she received an overwhelming message of support from her Dad, before finishing the show in style with DJ Rolando aka The Aztec Mystic with “Jaguar”.

As the final record played out, Annie had a few final words for her listeners; some valuable advice from a true professional…

“Life is short, it thunders by… and if you like the music, you’ve got to get up and dance. Just do it.”

Annie Mac recognised those who have supported her across her time on Radio 1, as she received an outpouring of support from her broadcasting peers, and praise from some of the artists who made names for themselves through her Friday night show.

Image Credit: Parklife