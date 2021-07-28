ASCAP listing hints possible collaboration with Skrillex, Jay-Z, Beyoncé & more

By Alshaan Kassam 23

It is safe to say the megastar known as Skrillex has had quite an impressive year so far. With a series of releases including “Butterflies”, “Too Bizarre” and “Supersonic” (My Existence), and his highly anticipated collaboration with J Balvin for ‘In Da Getto,’ Skrillex has been on fire in 2021 and we could not be happier. Even better news, it seems the streak of releases from Skrillex will not be stopping anytime soon as a new ASCAP listing has appeared with Skrillex and numerous iconic artists. Hinting a possible collaboration between Skrillex, Future, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and DJ Khaled, these artists are all listed together under the entry called “Tip.” Questioning if you read those names right? We did as well. Songwriters ConeyGurl and Denisia Andrews are also featured alongside recognized producer Joseph Zarrillo.

For now, there is no release date or any announcements from artists regarding this potential collaboration. However, a mega collaboration between Skrillex, Future, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and DJ Khaled will definitely keep fans off their seats until they hear more regarding this. While Skrillex has been rumored to be working in the studio in 2021 on more releases, he is about to surprise all of us with those hidden gems we cannot wait to listen to. So far none of the artists have shared any news regarding the “Tip” listing on the publication, but be sure to stay tuned with us here as we hear more updates from these megastars on the ASCAP listing.

Be sure to checkout Skrillex’s latest releases here and let us know if you are excited for more to come!

Image credit: Marilyn Hue