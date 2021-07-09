ASOT1000 unveils huge full lineup for September event

By Ellie Mullins 30

Reaching the ultimate milestone, Armin van Buuren is celebrating 1000 episodes of A State Of Trance with the huge ASOT1000 Celebration Weekend in Jaarbeurs, Utrecht on 3+4 September. With the excitement as high as ever and tickets sold out way in advance, together with ALDA the event has now unveiled its stacked full lineup, and there are plenty of trance titans to keep everyone entertained all weekend long.

On September 3, fans will be treated to a special 20 year celebration of A State Of Trance, which will take crowds on a nostalgia trip through some of the best years of trance music. For this night, Armin will present a very special five hour set which is sure to delight with every second being unmissable. If you’ve ever seen an extended set of Armin’s, you’ll know that this is an addition that will be most welcomed by the trance fans. Also joining him on this night are Allen Watts, Ben Gold, Ciaran McAuley, Factor B, ReOrder and Xijaro & Pitch across two stages.

September 4 is where the typical ASOT celebrations will be underway, with a celebration of the brand that fans have been used to from past ASOT events over the years. This night will prove to be the epicentre of trance with nearly every major trance titan being present on the lineup for this night. Aside from Armin, you’ll also find acts such as Cosmic Gate, Matt Fax, Ruben de Ronde and countless more playing on five different stages. With trance legends and upcoming stars all in the mix, this promises to be a night to not miss out on. With nine hours of pure trance, ASOT1000 will be explosive to say the least.

Want to find out more about the event? You can do so by going to their website here, and don’t forget to check out the full roster of names joining the two nights on September 3+4 below.

Image credit: press