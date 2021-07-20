Australian Festival Industry Conference is postponed

By Harrison Watson 1

Originally scheduled for the 1st to the 3rd of September, the Australian Festival Industry Conference, or AFIC for short, has been postponed until the 10th to the 12th of November, amid rising COVID-19 cases and the resulting lockdowns in Victoria and New South Wales.

AFIC founder and event director Carlina Ericson stated:

“Our country is unfortunately experiencing a number of significant COVID-19 outbreaks and it’s a major blow to our industry at a time when business confidence was just beginning to return to normal,”

According to AFIC, the Conference will run over 2.5 days and is set to cover various topics, including: presentations form 15 industry-leading professionals, panel discussions (COVID-19 Site Planning & Safety for Festivals; and, The Future of Streaming, Content-on-Demand & Broadcast), two evening networking events, workshops, a trade expo, and a Gold Coast familiarisation tour of local event venues.

Commenting on the importance of the postponement, Ericson said:

“I fully appreciate that everyone is doing it tough during this very difficult time and I want to give everyone a fair opportunity to attend what’s shaping up to be the most important industry event of the year.”

Given the magnitude of the event for the Australian festival industry, and with ticket-holders from across the country, the postponement was a clear necessity. The location of the conference, Sea World Resort on the Gold Coast, will remain the same. To find out more information or book tickets, visit the Australian Festival Industry Conference website.

Image credit: AFIC gallery